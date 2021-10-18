Belhaven University needs singers for 89th Singing Christmas Tree

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Belhaven University leaders said singers are needed for the 89th Belhaven Singing Christmas Tree. They’ve sent an open invitation to the community to join students, staff, faculty and alumni to help sing at the event.

“As the new director of Belhaven’s Singing Christmas Tree, I personally invite you to participate in this year’s tree as a singer,” said Tim Walker, Belhaven’s Worship Choir Director and Instructor of Worship Leadership. “Singing on the tree is not about being a great singer, it’s about being part of a rich tradition that is a special gift to our community. My hope is that you will join us on the tree and create some wonderful memories as we kick off the Christmas season together.”

If you would like to participate, fill out this form. Participants will need to attend four of the five rehearsals, which will be held in Belhaven University’s Concert Hall of the Center for the Arts at the following times:

October 19 at 6 p.m.

October 28 at 6 p.m.

November 4 at 6 p.m.

November 11 at 6 p.m.

November 29 at 6 p.m.

Dress rehearsal will be held on Thursday, December 2 at 6 p.m. at the Belhaven Bowl Stadium. The two performances of the 89th Belhaven Singing Christmas Tree are December 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m.