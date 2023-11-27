BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

The best Lululemon markdowns we’ve seen so far

Known for its stylish workout wear that’s also comfortable for lounging in, athleisure brand Lululemon was a hit during the pandemic and only continues to grow in popularity. While the products are not exactly budget-friendly, Lululemon’s fans swear by the brand’s buttery-soft tank tops and no-slip leggings.

For those eager to get their hands on Lululemon apparel, Cyber Monday is a great time to shop (the brand’s year-round We Made Too Much category is also worth regularly checking). Not only does BestReviews test products in real-life scenarios, but we also help you stay up to date on the best markdowns, including Lululemon Cyber Monday markdowns. Popular items like the lightweight Lululemon 25-Inch Align High-Rise Pant, trending Lululemon Wunderlust Belt Bag 1.8L and water-repellent Lululemon Expeditionist Jacket are marked down now, so you can start saving right away.

Last updated on Nov. 27, 2023, at 12:01 a.m. PT.

Top Lululemon markdowns

33% OFF

From flight to hikes to errands, we love that this bag can easily go from one activity to the next and has an adjustable strap to secure it around our waist or shoulder. During testing, the multitude of pockets were convenient for carrying a phone or other necessities, and the small pocket in the back was perfect for credit cards or a passport since it’s hidden as long as you’re wearing the bag. We also love the simple design that is nearly void of logos.

40% OFF

Those who are tired of constantly sweating through their athletic wear will want to check out these fast-drying leggings that actively work to pull moisture away before they can slow you down. The supportive, four-way stretch maintains its shape so that it won’t stretch out by the end of a workout.

40% OFF

These almost weightless leggings are buttery soft and give a barely-there sensation that allows you to flow during a yoga session. Since they were designed for yoga, you can be sure they’ll give you the freedom to stretch or bend in any direction. Available in two dozen colors, they look great, too.

57% OFF

Don’t let clothing get in the way of your workout, thanks to this buttery soft and lightweight tank top. While it was originally designed for yoga, the four-way stretch and sweat-wicking material make it ideal for walking or running errands. Plus, there is a built-in shelf bra for added support and coverage with pockets for removable cups.

Other Lululemon markdowns worth checking out

The lightly supportive Lululemon Align Asymmetrical Bra comes in nine colors to match every outfit. 33% OFF

The Lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu features a classic look that keeps coming back in style. 33% OFF

With naturally breathable mesh panels and four-way stretch, the Lululemon Men’s Fast and Free Running Hat Elite keeps you comfortable and dry. 60% OFF

Men’s clothing markdowns

50% OFF

From working out to hanging out, these basic joggers will be comfortable from morning to night. They’re naturally breathable and designed to give you room throughout the glutes and thighs and taper at the hem.

22% OFF

Since they’re available in six colors, these lightweight shorts can match any outfit, whether you’re exercising or hanging out. The abrasion-resistant fabric, which is sweat-wicking and features four-way stretch, is specially designed to help you crush all your sweaty goals. However you don’t have to worry about the smell because these shorts are treated with No-Stink Zinc that prevents the growth of odor-causing bacteria.

37% OFF

With a seamless construction and mesh design, you can skip the chafing when you’re wearing this shirt. It features a slim fit that’s ideal for running or training and is designed with technology that blocks odor-causing bacteria from growing on the fabric. Plus, all of the polyester in this shirt is recycled.

23% OFF

Whatever you’ve got planned, this lightweight jacket fits seamlessly into any adventure. This softly structure material is designed to stretch, block the wind and even keep you dry in light rain. Use the exterior pockets and hidden phone sleeve to protect your belongings and the cinched hem to add style and keep you dry.

Other Lululemon markdowns worth checking out

The Lululemon Expeditionist Jacket is water-repellant to tackle any activity. 33% OFF

Always be prepared when wearing the Lululemon Commission Golf Short 10″ featuring a narrow drop-in pocket to hold tees. 30% OFF

Dress it up or comfortably hang with friends in the Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew. 33% OFF

Women’s clothing markdowns

60% OFF

Originally designed for running, this skirt is made of sweat-wicking material that dries quickly and has a built-in liner. Plus, it features strategic ventilation that allows you to move freely while maxing out your stride or going for a walk.

21% OFF

Don’t let the cool temperatures during fall and winter stop you from a brisk run or looking at the Christmas lights. This cozy down vest features a cinching hem that keeps out the cold and lets you customize the shape.

45% OFF

The rich texture of this half-zip is created using a jacquard technique that engineers artwork into the fabric. Not only is it creamy soft and warm, but it’s also sweat-wicking and quick-drying with four-way stretch for comfort. It also features thumb holes to keep the sleeves down and underarm gussets to minimize chafing. Plus, the zippered pocket keeps your belongings safe.

57% OFF

With both high neck coverage and medium support, this bra will get you through the toughest of workouts. It’s designed with the brand’s fastest-drying fabric to keep the moisture away. Plus, it features pockets for removable cups, so you get complete control. This bra is also machine-washable.

Other Lululemon markdowns worth checking out

The highly supportive Lululemon AirSupport Bra features additional structure while running for C and D cups. 60% OFF

InStill High-Rise Tights offer plenty of support to steady every pose during a yoga class. 62% OFF

Go from the gym to the grocery store in the Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu. 33% OFF

Who has the best Lululemon Cyber Monday markdowns?

To ensure you are getting official Lululemon products, it’s best to shop only from the manufacturer’s site or brick-and-mortar stores. However, Lululemon does have a wholesale program, so it’s possible that your local gym or wellness facility carries the popular brand. If so, don’t be afraid to ask and ensure it’s official Lululemon gear and check if they’re having Cyber Monday markdowns. Lululemon has historically offered up to 75% off some items during Cyber Monday, so it’s the best place to shop during this massive holiday.

Which Lululemon products have the biggest markdowns on Cyber Monday?

From accessories to clothing, a wide variety of Lululemon items are available during Cyber Monday. In 2022, a ton of athletic wear was marked down, including the Align Cropped Tank Top at 67% off and the Court Crush Dress at 72% off. Equipment was also marked down last year, such as backpacks, shoes and yoga mats. So keep an eye out for your must-have products because there’s a good chance they will be marked down. Plus, if you’re shopping at a certain price point, the website usually has special sections during the Cyber Monday event for products priced under $100 and under $50.

How to find the best markdowns on Lululemon products

We Made Too Much : First and foremost, check out the We Made Too Much section of the website for markdowns year-round.

: First and foremost, check out the We Made Too Much section of the website for markdowns year-round. Filter by size : Lululemon products can go fast when they’re marked down. To quickly find products only available in your size, filter the items so you’re not sifting through pieces you don’t want.

: Lululemon products can go fast when they’re marked down. To quickly find products only available in your size, filter the items so you’re not sifting through pieces you don’t want. Check all store inventory: If the marked down item you want doesn’t have your size or color online, be sure to select “check all store inventory” to find other stores with in-stock options. Then, you are able to call the store and ask if they’ll do a “send order.” If so, you only have to pay the lower price, and they will ship it to you for free. If you’re in the store, you can quickly do this using the app and scanning the product barcode.

If the marked down item you want doesn’t have your size or color online, be sure to select “check all store inventory” to find other stores with in-stock options. Then, you are able to call the store and ask if they’ll do a “send order.” If so, you only have to pay the lower price, and they will ship it to you for free. If you’re in the store, you can quickly do this using the app and scanning the product barcode. Sign up for notifications: If you have your heart set on a specific item that won’t stay in stock, sign up to receive notifications. You can even specify your specific color and size.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.