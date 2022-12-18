JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Better Men Society celebrated the holidays by hosting a Christmas feast for the Virden Addition community.

The organization gave out free meals and toys to community members in need. They say it’s important to give back.

“I was one of the ones that was less fortunate and lived in the hood. It was hard for my parents to be able to get Christmas gifts. This is one of the things that our founder, brother Bobby, strived for during this season, to go out and give toys out to the children. I remember hearing a story where him and his mom packed up their car with toys and she hand-wrapped them personally to give to the children. This was very dear to his heart, so we just want to keep that legacy going,” said Christopher Cooper, president of Better Men Society.

Several organizations including Youth Outreach LLC, the Women of Royalty and Destiny and Domino’s Pizza helped make the event possible.