Brandon Christmas parade relocated to Quarry Park

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, leaders with the City of Brandon announced the city’s Christmas parade will be relocated to Quarry Park on Friday, December 4.

Leaders made the decision to relocate the event due to the updated COVID-19 guidelines distributed by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).

The parade will start at 7:00 p.m. According to leaders, the parade will wrap around Lot 1, so attendees can watch the floats from their cars. Attendees can also park in Secondary Spectator Parking and stand (socially distanced) on the hill overlooking Lot 1.

