Canton Christmas Festival 2020

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Christmas in Canton “City of Lights” will continue amid the coronavirus pandemic. The dates are set for November 27-29 and December 4-23.
There will be rides, a Christmas village and pictures with Santa. Below is a list of the scheduled events:
