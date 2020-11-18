Canton Christmas Festival 2020

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Christmas in Canton “City of Lights” will continue amid the coronavirus pandemic. The dates are set for November 27-29 and December 4-23.

There will be rides, a Christmas village and pictures with Santa. Below is a list of the scheduled events:

