CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Lights will once again host the Canton Christmas Festival.

The 2022 event will kick off on the Historic Canton Square with Opening Weekend and Merchants’ Holiday Open House Friday, November 25 through Sunday, November 27 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The festival reopens nightly December 2-23 with the 16th Annual Sip ‘N Cider event taking place on Friday, December 9.

Some other popular favorites will return, including:

Canton Christmas Festival treasure

Storytime with Mrs. Claus, along with performances by her Magical Cast of Characters

The towering 4 story LED Christmas tree

Firetruck and train rides around the Square

Victorian carousel

Sky race

Miniature cars for children

Horse-drawn carriage rides

Photos with Santa at Canton Welcome Center

“The holidays are such a magical time of year, and we are just honored that so many people choose to make memories with us in Canton,” said May McCarty, Canton Tourism Executive Director. “This festival is 35 years old. We have families who have been coming to the festival for generations, many even from out of state. Our gazebo with its gorgeous white tree has become a popular place for couples to get engaged. And for those of us born and raised in Canton, it’s a major part of our childhood. We’re very proud of what we’ve created and the joy it brings into people’s lives.”

For more information and for a complete schedule of festivities and map of the festival, visit www.cantontourism.com.