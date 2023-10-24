JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capital City Lights will return for its third annual seasonal event on Friday, December 1.

The event will start at 4:00 p.m. in Downtown Jackson. The event will feature family-friendly activities, shopping, tours and more along Capitol Street.

“We are excited to be a part of Capital City Lights, a new holiday tradition in the City With Soul,” said Dr. Rickey Thigpen, Visit Jackson President & CEO. “This event showcases the best of Jackson and is a perfect example of the collective ambition driving our city forward. We are working together with our partners in the public and private sectors to create an event that will be enjoyed by residents and visitors alike. Capital City Lights is a great opportunity to celebrate our city’s unique culture and heritage and to create lasting holiday memories.”

Organizations and businesses across the capital city will be represented at the event. Returning this year is the collaboration with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) for their Christmas by Candlelight Tour that will allow participants tours of downtown museums with a connecting shuttle service.

“Visit Jackson is proud to be part of such a vibrant and anticipated event,” said Kim Lewis, Visit Jackson’s Tourism & Destination Development Manager. “The Capital City Lights celebration is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season. We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy some of our city’s best things: music, food, shopping, and most importantly, its people!”

Additional Capital City Lights events throughout downtown Jackson that night include aholiday-themed marketplace courtesy of Magnolia Sunset Markets, the AIA Jackson HolidayStorefront Competition, Ballet Mississippi’s presentation of “The Nutcracker,” The Westin’sFestival of Trees, food trucks, kids activities and more.

The City of Jackson will celebrate the event with its annual tree lighting from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Jackson City Hall.

