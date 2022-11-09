JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capital City Lights will make its return to downtown Jackson for its second annual seasonal event on Friday, December 2 starting at 4:00 p.m.

The event is a collaborative holiday extravaganza that includes the Mississippi Department of Archives and History’s (MDAH) Christmas by Candlelight Tour and activities at the Mississippi Museum of Art (MMA), The Westin Jackson, and along Capitol Street.

Additional events include Magnolia Sunset Markets, the AIA Jackson Holiday Storefront Competition, Ballet Mississippi’s 40th Anniversary presentation of “The Nutcracker,” 601 Studios performing at the Mississippi Arts Center, and the Mississippi Capital City Pride Block Party, among others.

“We are thrilled to bring Capital City Lights back again this year as we work together to make it a new holiday tradition for our community,” said David Lewis, Deputy Director of Human and Cultural Services for the City of Jackson. “We want to make sure that any business, organization or creative feels welcome to participate – both metro-area and statewide. We also welcome everyone from across the area to join in for the day-of festivities.”

MDAH will offer a shuttle service during Capital City Lights. Stops will be at the State Capitol, Mississippi Governor’s Mansion, Two Mississippi Museums, Old Capitol Museum and the Mississippi Museum of Art.

Last year marked the first-ever holiday event in Downtown Jackson produced by this community collective, created to kick off the city’s Bicentennial celebration. Since then, the group has been meeting to grow the 2022 event and bring more partners on board, capping off a year of citywide festivities.

To see a list of the night’s events, visit capitalcitylights.com.