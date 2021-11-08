Capital City Lights to help kick off bicentennial celebration in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, organizers announced Capital City Lights will be held in Jackson during the holiday season.

The Downtown Jackson-based event will be on December 3 from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. It will also serve as the launch event of the city’s year-long bicentennial celebration.

Events include the Festival of Trees at The Westin Jackson, Nutcracker performances at Thalia Mara Hall, shopping at two outdoor markets – Magnolia Marketplace and JXN Flea.

Under the “Lights” umbrella this year is the annual “Christmas by Candlelight Tours” of Mississippi Department of Archive and History (MDAH) locations, including the Mississippi State Capitol, Mississippi Governor’s Mansion, the grounds of the Old Capitol Museum, Museum of Mississippi History, and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. The Candlelight tour takes place from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Attendees can park and take advantage of the shuttle buses running between sites or walk or drive between locations on their own schedule.