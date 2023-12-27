JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Year’s Eve is approaching, and many Mississippians will celebrate the holiday with fireworks.

In 2022, the Consumer Product Safety Commission reported fireworks were involved with more than 10,000 injuries treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments.

According to the report, those 15 to 19-years of age had the highest estimated rate of injury followed by children ages 10 to 14.

“Teach your child not to point or throw fireworks at people, animals, or buildings,” Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney (R-Miss.) said. “Show children how to put fireworks in buckets of water and dispose of them properly so as not to start a fire.”

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal recommends these additional safety tips:

Observe local laws. Those wishing to purchase and use fireworks should first check with their fire protection officials to make sure that local laws are being followed. Some municipalities prohibit fireworks from being used within city limits.

Use common sense: always read and follow the directions on each firework.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Buy from reliable fireworks sellers. Store them in a cool, dry place.

Always have an adult present when shooting fireworks.

Put used fireworks in a bucket of water and have a hose ready.

Only use fireworks outdoors, away from homes, dry grass, and trees.

Light only one item at a time and keep a safe distance.

Never experiment or attempt to make your own fireworks.

Never re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks.

Never give fireworks to small children.

Never carry fireworks in your pocket.

Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.