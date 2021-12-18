Children’s of Mississippi patients to receive plane-load of teddy bears

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Patients at Children’s of Mississippi are set to receive a plane-load of teddy bears on Monday, December 20.

Private air service, Nicholas Air, will act as Santa’s helper this year by flying teddy bears to the patients. The bears were collected during the air service’s Stuff the Plane Teddy Bear Drive. The plane will arrive at the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at the hospital.

The event is one of many being held to ensure the hospital’s patients don’t miss out on Christmas this year.