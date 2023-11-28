JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children’s of Mississippi is gearing up for the annual Holiday Giving Drive. Santa’s helpers will deliver gifts for patients December 13-15, 2023.

“Every year, Mississippians give from their hearts to make sure all of our patients have holiday surprises,” said Jen Hospodor, director of community development, annual giving and alumni engagement. “Not only do the items donated during the annual Holiday Giving Drive brighten the season for our patients, but they help Children’s of Mississippi provide birthday gifts and surprises for patients all year long.”

Giving hours on those days are 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Gift-givers can give anytime through Children’s of Mississippi’s wish lists for Amazon (toys and essentials) and Walmart items. Those wish lists can also give in-person donors ideas for needed toys, books and more.

Items on the list include toys for infants to older children, coloring books, crayons and markers plus entertainment for adolescents. Essentials on the wish lists include pajamas, fleece loungewear and slippers.

Healthy snacks are also needed for patients and their families during hospital stays, so soup, pudding, jerky, granola, popcorn and other items can be donated online through wish lists or through the Adopt-A-Floor program.

Among the items that Children’s of Mississippi cannot accept are:

Wrapped gifts and goodie bags since the contents must be seen to determine whether an item is right for a certain patient.

Used items, including those that are gently used, due to infection control policies.

Religious items.

Toy weapons and violent video games and movies.

Gift cards.

Larger toys such as toy kitchen sets since they may not fit well inside a hospital room.

Bikes, scooters, pogo sticks and other riding toys that may not be appropriate for sick and injured children.