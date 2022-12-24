JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes held his second toy giveaway of the year on Saturday, December 24.

Stokes and members of the community were able to gather hundreds of toys for kids this Christmas.

“If they didn’t have toys before Christmas Eve, they do now.”

The giveaway was held at Medgar Evers Library. Parents and kids were able to take home boxes of free toys.

“Somebody helped us growing up and we’re going to pass it on. We’re going to help others,” said Stokes.

Toys included board games, dolls and Disney action figures. Four bikes were donated by the Central Mississippi Bassmasters Bass Club.

“I grew up in this community. I remember myself being a child and getting a bicycle for Christmas. Man, you don’t know the joy that it brought to me to wake up and see a bicycle underneath the tree,” said Jason Davis, a club member.

Parents were thankful that they can now give their kids a present for Christmas.

“There are so many children that are without. There are so many families that are without. For Councilman Stokes and all of his friends, it means a great deal that he thinks enough of the community to give back,” said Deyasha Ramos, a mother to a four-year-old.

“When things are getting in the crunch time, it is all falling into place when I did not have a path to go,” said Alexis Eps, a mother to a three-year-old.

Stokes said he started the giveaway more than 20 years ago with the goal of paying it forward to his city.

“I remember when I was going up, I was walking to school crying because I didn’t have lunch money. The garbage man gave me lunch money. So, if we would all help somebody, the world would be a better place,” he said.

More than 300 toys were given away.