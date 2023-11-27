HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – This year has been a challenging year for Christmas tree farmers due to the drought in Mississippi. However, that’s not stopping neighbors in the Pine Belt from getting a tree.

With Christmas just four weeks away, people in Hattiesburg are picking out the perfect tree.

Within a week, both Thomley’s Christmas Tree Farm and the Pine Belt Lion’s Club pop-up tent are close to selling out for the season.

“We’ve almost already sold out here in the past week and a half that we’ve really been selling. And we’re down to about 70 trees now. So if you if you want one, come and get it,” said Johnathan Dickinson, head of operations at Thomley’s Christmas Tree Farm.

Severe drought made it difficult for local tree farmers. Many lost hundreds of trees.

“The drought came in hard. We went about 80 days without rain here, and we lost, like I said, about 1,100 trees. And we put out about 5,000-feet of irrigation line to save the ones that we could,” Dickinson stated.

Despite the loss, Thomley’s Christmas Tree farm has been able to sell and ship trees across the state.