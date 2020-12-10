Christmas trees sell fast amid shortage

FLORA, Miss. (WJTV) – The holiday season is here, and one of the must have items is a Christmas Tree. Judith Lowery is the owner of the Resting Place Retreat in Flora. She has been growing and selling trees for 10 years.

“These trees aren’t ready to go before seven years sometimes eight, and you have to prune them and prune them, and they have to survive a lot of things,” she explained.

Although 2020 is to blame for a lot of bad things, Lowery said the reason for this year’s Christmas tree shortage started five years ago.

“We had a terrible drought in 2015 that took the majority of my crop of 180. So I only had 30 that I could market this year. I have 40 other trees that should be ready in about three to four years.”

She sold out in just nine days.

“I’ve had more people in this selling season from fall to Christmas than I ever had, and I’ve been doing this for ten years. And I believe it’s because we just want to get out and celebrate something.”

Lowery believes the pandemic is forcing people to stay home, which is why all the trees sold so fast.

