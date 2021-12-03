City of Jackson hosts Capital City Lights holiday celebration

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson kicked off the holiday season with Capital City Lights on Friday, December 3, 2021.

“I just want all the residents of Jackson to truly appreciate what this season is about as we wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to everyone,” said Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba.

The event also helps mark Jackson’s bicentennial year. Other activities at the event included an ice skating rink, train rides, a Candlelight Tour and pictures with Santa.