City of Richland announces schedule for Christmas festivities

Home for the Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ap_11122102284 Christmas tree by AP Images_254591

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Richland has announced its list of Christmas events that will take place in December. Community members will be able to enjoy the following festivities:

DateEventLocation/Time
Friday, December 10“Christmas in Richland” Tree Lighting CeremonyCity Hall/Town Square at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 11“Totally Local Christmas Market” Community Center at 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Saturday, December 11Kid’s FunCity Hall/Town Square at noon until 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, December 11Christmas Parade Theme: Joy to the WorldWestside Park at 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories