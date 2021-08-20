City of Richland announces schedule for Christmas festivities

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Richland has announced its list of Christmas events that will take place in December. Community members will be able to enjoy the following festivities:
|Date
|Event
|Location/Time
|Friday, December 10
|“Christmas in Richland” Tree Lighting Ceremony
|City Hall/Town Square at 6:30 p.m.
|Saturday, December 11
|“Totally Local Christmas Market”
|Community Center at 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
|Saturday, December 11
|Kid’s Fun
|City Hall/Town Square at noon until 8:00 p.m.
|Saturday, December 11
|Christmas Parade Theme: Joy to the World
|Westside Park at 5:00 p.m.