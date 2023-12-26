JACKSON, Miss (WJTV)- Christmas is now over, and many become sad when the beautiful decor has to be put away. Especially the tree. But what if you don’t have to put away the tree this time?

Service Master Restore is always eager to share ideas for sustainability and keeping the environment clean. It has a few ideas for the Christmas tree.

According to Service Master Restore, you can easily come up with earth-friendly alternatives for holiday clean-up once Christmas has come and gone. But if you can’t think of some ideas, here are a couple:

1. Make mulch with pine needles: The pine needles from Christmas trees dry quickly and can make a wonderful mulch for a yard or garden.

2. Have your tree recycled: Contact a local waste facility to see if there is a citywide tree pick-up day.

3. Make a natural bird feeder: If possible, place trees in the backyard and hang bird feeders from the branches or coat pine cones with peanut butter.

4. Place your tree in your woods: If a property has woods then place the tree in them – dead trees can provide shelter for animals.

5. Use the tree trunk: Get creative and cut tree trunks into small circles which can be used to edge flower beds or pathways.