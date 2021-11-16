Decorating for the holidays? Here are some tips to prevent falls from ladders

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People across Mississippi will soon begin to decorate for the holidays. Leaders with American Medical Response (AMR) are encouraging neighbors to take precautions while decorating.

The National Safety Council and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported several thousand people per year in the U.S. are injured in falls from ladders. The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons reports that men and the elderly are at higher risk of injury from falling.

AMR spokesman Jim Pollard said, “Elders are more likely to fall from ladders because their vision and balance may have changed and elders who fall often require longer rehabilitation.”

Here are some safety tips to help prevent ladder injuries: