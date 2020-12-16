Digital First: Local Divine Nine Members celebrate the holidays with Jingle Jams on the River

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Ms Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., is hosting its first annual “Jingle Jams on the River.” The sorority focuses on community service and in this time they want raise awareness of the importance of spending time with family. Amid the coronavirus, many events have been canceled in order to keep people safe but, the Greek organization brought together member of the divine nine organization to bring the Christmas cheer virtually.

Toni Terrett, Arts and Letters Chair, said, “I think people will really enjoy this and this is also something they can enjoy from the comfort of their own home.”

Vicksburg alumnae Delta Sigma Theta president, Elmira Ratliff said, “During this time, the community still needs help and support.”

While creating this project, the organization worked to show unity among others Greek organizations.

Delta Sigma Theta is a sisterhood of more than 280,000 predominately Black college educated women. The sorority has over 900 chapters located in the United States and in West Germany, the Virgin Islands, Bermuda, Hatti, Liberia, the Bahamas, and the Republic of Korea.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is a private non profit organization whose sole purpose is to provide services and programs to promote human welfare. Delta was founded on three basic principles scholarship, public service, and sisterhood. These ideas have with stood the test of time and are exemplified through the many programs Delta sponsors.

Each undergraduate as well as alumnae chapter develops programs in reference to the needs of their community. These public service programs are centered around Delta’s Five Point Thrust:

Economical Development

Educational Development

Physical and Mental Health

Political Awareness and Involvement

International Awareness and Involvement

This event is scheduled for December 20, 202, at 6:00 p.m.

