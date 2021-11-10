Entergy Mississippi employee’s tree to become 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A tree belonging to an Entergy Mississippi employee has been chosen to the this year’s Rockefeller Christmas tree.

Rockefeller Center head gardener Erik Pauze spotted the tree on the property of Devon Price, the Entergy Nuclear Fleet Outage Services Director of Jackson. Price’s family owns property in Elkton, Maryland, where the tree was located.

Pauze asked to see the 79-foot Norway Spruce in Price’s backyard. Afterwards, Price agreed to donate his tree to be the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

A team of arborists began feeding the tree 800 gallons of nutrients twice a week in April 2021. The 12 ton, 90 year-old tree will have to be relocated 150 miles to New York by a flatbed truck.

The tree will be covered in 50,000 multicolored LED lights and a Swarovski crystal star when it reaches the Center. The lights will be turned on December 1, 2021, at the end of a two-hour live entertainment show.

Its branches will be used for mulch in New York parks when it comes down early January. The trunk will be used for lumber and donated to Habitat for Humanity houses.

Price and his family have been invited to New York for the tree raising and again for the tree lighting.

“It’s funny. I have never watched the tree lighting on TV and I’ve only been to Rockefeller Center once at Christmas,” he said.

The tree is scheduled to be cut on November 11 and will arrive in New York on November 13.