Extra Table donates turkeys to local food pantries

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Extra Table distributed 2,000 turkeys to food pantry partners throughout the state on Monday, including in Jackson and Indianola.

Entergy partnered with Extra Table to make the distribution possible. Organizers said they could not let people go without a turkey for Thanksgiving, especially as costs continue to rise.

“It’s Thanksgiving, and everyone deserves a turkey on their table this holiday. And Extra Table wanted to make this possible with this donation of 2,000 turkeys to our 50 partners throughout the state,” said Extra Table Organizer Martha Allen.

Extra Table will deliver turkeys to Hattiesburg, the Coast and North Mississippi on Tuesday, November 16.