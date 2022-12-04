MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The best way to spread Christmas cheer is by making it loud and bright for all to see and hear. One local city did just that with their Christmas holiday parade.

Madison hosted a Christmas parade Saturday with people getting there early to secure a good spot on the side of the street to watch the parade go by.

This year’s theme was “A Hometown Holiday.” People decorated to capture the essence of the city.

The parade featured multiple school marching bands, local businesses, churches, pageant queens, a drill team and more.

For some, the parade is a tradition. For other, it was their first time. But they all agreed that the parade is a great way to kick off the Christmas holiday season.

“It’s way too hot already. I’m sweating in this sweater. It’s a great way to start the holiday season,” said a paradegoer.

“I think it’s an amazing way to start with family and just enjoying the parade and seeing everyone have a good time,” said another.

“We both attend Germantown. We got to see our band and their state champs, so it was exciting. I love seeing the horses that come at the very end, the really cool vintage cars, all the bands and dance teams,” said paradegoers.

The parade route started at Ridgecrest Church, went down Old Canton and ended at the Main Street Caboose. An award ceremony followed.