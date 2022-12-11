JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local hotel is hosting a number of events this holiday season to help local charities.

The 5th Annual Festival of Trees is underway at the Downtown Jackson Westin Hotel. This year’s local charity benefiting from the generous donations is the Ronald McDonald House of Mississippi.

There are over ten uniquely decorated Christmas trees creating a winter wonderland in the heart of Downtown Jackson.

Visitors can stop by the Hotel Lobby to vote for their favorite tree while snacking on complimentary seasonal snacks.

The tree with the most votes will receive a prize. The winner will be announced on January 4, 2023.