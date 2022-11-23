JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tis’ the season to give thanks and serve the community. That’s how a group of former NFL football players spent their Wednesday morning in Jackson.

Members of the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) made their way to Gateway Rescue Mission to feed the less fortunate. The retired players are involved in many community service opportunities, but for the 7th year in a row, they felt it in their heart to be a part of Gateway’s Thanksgiving Feast.

“We’ve done this now for about six, seven, eights years in a row; something like that, and we come here and feed these guys and serve them lunch and just fellowship with them a little bit and get a chance to you know kind of go back and see what it feels like to really help somebody that really need some help. And like I said, for the number of years that we’ve done it, it always helps us more then it’s helps them,” said NFLPA retired player Jeffery Moore.

‘To whom much is given, much is required,’ is a motto that these players say they live by.

“Playing sports, especially professional sports, you are hopeful that you would feel the impact in your wallet, but out here when you’re doing stuff for people who are less fortunate and need help and are happy to get help and their expression of gratitude, that hits you right here,” said Rodney Phillips.

Gateway will be serving hot meals for lunch Thanksgiving Day starting at 12:00 p.m. The cafeteria is open to the public during that time.