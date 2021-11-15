Frying a turkey for Thanksgiving? Here are some safety tips

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – If you are planning to fry a turkey for Thanksgiving, leaders with American Medical Response (AMR) are encouraging you to take the proper precautions.
Here are some tips to prevent serious injuries or property loss when using a turkey fryer:
- Never leave turkey fryers unattended.
- Always keep children and pets away from the fryer.
- Always use turkey fryers outdoors. Do not use them in the rain or snow.
- Always keep fryers away from flammable materials.
- Always place fryers on a flat, stable, non-flammable surface such as concrete.
- Always thaw the turkey thoroughly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says proper thawing requires 24 hours for every four to five pounds.
- Never overfill the fryer.
- Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions.
- Never heat the oil above the recommended temperature.
- Always wear long sleeves, flame-retardant gloves and shoes with closed toes.
- Always use a thermometer to monitor food temperature. Check the oil temperature frequently.
- Never move the fryer once it is in operation.
- Never let the cooks consume alcohol while tending the fryer.
- Always lower the turkey slowly in the oil.
- Never stand directly over hot oil.
- Always make sure the oil is completely cooled before removing it from the fryer.
- Always keep a fire extinguisher with you when using a turkey fryer.
- Never try to extinguish an oil fire with water.