JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Are you planning to fry a turkey for Thanksgiving this year?

While this is a delicious dish for most people, it can also come with some dangers. Officials with American Medical Response (AMR) encourage Mississippians to avoid residential fires and injuries when they fry a turkey.

Here are some tips to avoid serious injuries or damage to your home:

Never leave turkey fryers unattended. Due to the risk, it is wise to have two fry cooks.

Always keep children and pets away from the fryer. AMR recommends drawing a circle ten feet in diameter around the fryer and declaring it a “kid-free zone.”

Always use turkey fryers outdoors. Do not use them in rain or snow, since water and hot oil can splatter and even erupt.

Always keep fryers away from flammable materials. Do not use them under eaves, porches or carports or near walls, fences, leaves, bushes or trees. Do not use fryers in garages.

Always place fryers on a flat, stable, non-flammable surface such as concrete. Do not fry the bird on a deck.

Always thaw the turkey thoroughly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says proper thawing requires 24 hours for every four to five pounds.

Never overfill the fryer.

Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Never heat the oil above the recommended temperature. If you see smoke, turn off the burner immediately because that means the oil is too hot.

Always wear long sleeves, flame-retardant gloves and shoes with closed toes.

Always use a thermometer to monitor food temperature. Check the oil temperature frequently.

Never move the fryer once it is in operation.

Never let the cooks consume alcohol while tending the fryer.

Always lower the turkey slowly into the oil.

Never stand directly over hot oil.

Always make sure the oil is completely cooled before removing it from the fryer. Remember, the oil can stay hot for hours after the heat source is turned off.

Always keep a fire extinguisher with you when using a turkey fryer.

Never try to extinguish an oil fire with water.