George County Sheriff’s Office accepting Christmas toy donations

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The George County Sheriff’s Office will accept donations for their Christmas toy drive.

Donations of new, unused toys can be made until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 10. Monetary donations will also be accepted and can be mailed or dropped-off at 355 Cox Street Suite B, Lucedale, MS 39452. Checks should be made out to “George County Sheriff’s Office Benefit Fund” with “toy drive” written in the memo line.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

George County Sheriff’s Office

Walt Massey Automotive

Dollar General stores in the county

J & B Feed Store

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

Courthouse at 355 Cox Street

For questions, call the George County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-947-4811.