Grand Lighting, Chili Cook-Off being held in Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Flowood and Chamber of Flowood will be hosting the annual Grand Lighting and Chili Cook-Off on Thursday, December 9 at 5:30 p.m. at Winner’s Circle Park.

The Grand Lighting is free and will include music and performances from local schools and churches, train rides around the park, free hot chocolate and cider and pictures with Santa.

The Chili Cook-Off will feature twenty teams and proceeds will benefit the Chamber Scholarship Program for local high school seniors. Tickets will provide guests with a sample from each team and a full bowl of your favorite chili. The teams will be competing for awards, including a People’s Choice Award.

Ticket prices for the Chili Cook-Off are:

$20.00 Keepsake bowl tickets (proceeds benefit Northwest Rankin’s art department)

$10.00 Adult tickets

$5.00 Kids tickets (ages 12 and under)

For tickets or more information about the Chili Cook-Off, click here.