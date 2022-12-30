JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – While New Year’s Eve celebrations are upon us, a local group wants to make sure Mississippians party safely.

The Metro Jackson Community Prevention Coalition Group is partnering with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) for their DUI initiative with the theme of “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

During the 2021 holiday season, the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) issued 114 DUI arrests, over 500 citations and investigated 174 crashes.

Driving under the influence creates a higher risk of putting yourself and other people in imminent danger.

“Alcohol-related accidents and fatalities. The most important thing is to use an ounce of prevention, just don’t drink and drive around. Whatever the case may be, whatever you need to do. Avoid a drink if you can and get a designated driver. There might be some events you might have to skip because you don’t have a designated driver,” said Chauncy Wright, a member of the coalition.

According to the Center for Disease Control, one person is killed every 45 minutes involving an alcohol-impaired driver.

This New Year’s Eve, be cautious and use sound judgment to make sure everyone makes it home safely and alive.