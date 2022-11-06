JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers say the 42nd Annual Mistletoe Marketplace was a huge success. But for one person, this year turned out to be extra special.

One lucky winner got the chance to win a brand-new car. Excitement filled the Mississippi Trade Mart as everyone got in line to buy a raffle ticket.

The Junior League of Jackson and Bob Boyte Honda partnered to raise money for the community.

“Today is the last day of Mistletoe and we had the pleasure of announcing the winner of the raffle this year for the 2023 HR-V from Bob Boyte Honda,” said Tiffany Boyte West, Dealer Manager with Bob Boyte Honda.

“Santa Claus, oh my word! That isn’t me. Mary Jones, if you are in the building, you have just won the car!” announced Santa Claus.

The winner wasn’t present, but she got the call letting her know to come pick up her 2023 Honda HR-V LX.

You didn’t have to win a car to feel like you won. The marketplace helped many get a jump start on the holiday season.

“I’ve bought some shirts, some Christmas presents and some detergent,” said Emma Harris, a shopper.

Organizers said the turnout was great and they look forward to next year.