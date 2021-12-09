Happy Holidays from WJTV 12 News!

Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State
National
Coronavirus
International
12 News Connect
12 News Investigates
Border Report Tour
Crime Crisis: Focused on Solutions
Entertainment
Lottery
Senior Spotlight Nominations
Watch Live
WJTV Mobile Apps
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Jackson police arrest man after 3 killed in State Street house fire
Author Angie Thomas to select Belhaven student for writing scholarship
Mississippi Power rates to increase to replenish storm damage funds
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Video
Politics
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Washington DC
Top Stories
Mississippi’s legislative budget recommendation leaves out teacher pay raise
Video
Top Stories
Hickman sworn in as Mississippi District 32 Senator
Video
Top Stories
Lawmakers wanted input on spending $1.8 billion in pandemic stimulus. They got $7 billion in requests.
Video
Most Mississippi employees eligible for January pay raise under new salary classification system
Video
Tyree Jones sworn-in as Hinds County Sheriff
Video
Attorney General Lynn Fitch paying outside law, PR firms for fight against abortion
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Severe Weather
Live Cameras
Tropics
Operation Tornado
Science With Scottlin
Sports
The Sports Zone
The O.T.
SEC Football
SWAC
The Big Game
Geaux Black and Gold
China 2022
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
BestReviews
Cool Schools
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Home for the Holidays
Living Local Videos
A MISSISSIPPI CAROL: CAPITAL CITY LIGHTS
Mississippi Creates
Mississippi Moment
Morning ‘Sip
Jobs
Virtual Job Fair
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Contests
Remarkable Women Nominations
WJTV Home for the Holidays 2021
Contest Winners
Search
Search
Search
Happy Holidays from WJTV 12 News!
Home for the Holidays
Posted:
Dec 9, 2021 / 11:25 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 9, 2021 / 11:25 AM CST
Trending Stories
Jackson police arrest man after 3 killed in State Street house fire
More than $40M in unclaimed money returned to Mississippi
Video
Pregnant SBC basketball player dies in car wreck in Philadelphia
Crews respond to fire at adult daycare on Robinson Road
Video
Josh Duggar found guilty in child pornography trial