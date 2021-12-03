Hattiesburg neighbors celebrate holidays with Christmas parade

Home for the Holidays

Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg neighbors celebrated the holiday season during the 71st annual Hattiesburg Jaycees Christmas Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting on Thursday, December 2.

The night kicked off on 2nd Avenue and West Pine Street where neighbors gathered for the parade at 6:00 p.m. The route ended at Town Square Park where music began by Ebenezer M.B. Church and a children’s performance was held.

The City’s Christmas tree was lit at 7:25 p.m. by Mayor Toby Barker followed by a closing ceremony hosted by Art Makes Art.

Santa was in attendance to hear guests’ Christmas wishes and for photos.

