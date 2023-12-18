HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department joined forces with the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Fellowship of Christian Athletes to spread holiday cheer ahead of Christmas.

The department hosted a Christmas party on Monday for children who have been impacted by violent crimes. Families were served Christmas dinner before heading to unwrap their gifts and meet Santa Clause.

Seventeen children were gifted new bicycles, along with dolls, footballs and clothing.

This is the seventh year the department and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes have hosted the event.

“A mother that has lost a child. We have a mother who dealt with a domestic situation involving her kids. And at that moment, they’re hurting and they need someone. And throughout this whole process, we’re showing them that we still care. We love the guys and we’re here for you guys,” said Sgt. Lashaunda Buckhalter.

“It means a lot, because it’s hard timing right now for some people. This is good because you might get gifts when you didn’t think you would get gifts,” said Mariah Wilkerson, whose family received gifts.

C Spire at the Families of USM Coaches donated the gifts.