HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg will hold two recycling events just after Christmas.

Stuff-a-Truck Recycling Event

Neighbors anticipating an abundance of carboard boxes, wrapping paper and more can drop off all materials at the City of Hattiesburg’s Stuff-a-Truck Recycling Event on Wednesday, December 27 and Thursday, December 28. The event will be held at the Ben McNair Center between 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Items include (all items should be rinsed – if applicable):

Paper

Plastic (#1 and #2 only)

Cardboard

Aluminum cans

Living Christmas trees (unflocked)

Items not accepted, include:

Plastic bags

Hangers

Cords of any type

Clothing or linens

Glass

Styrofoam

Food or liquids

Tree Recycling

Beginning January 2, 2024, and through February 29, 2024, the Parks and Recreation’s Tree Crew will provide residents an opportunity to recycle live (unflocked) Christmas trees.

All residents can drop off live, unflocked Christmas trees at the following locations:

Duncan Lake on James Street

Fire Station #8 on Lamar Boulevard (near Petro Nissan)

Highland Cemetery behind the office on W 7th Street

Neighbors are asked to remove all tree stands, decorations, lights and other foreign material that may damage the chipper. No artificial or flocked trees will be accepted.

Trees collected will be chipped into mulch and placed at Highland Cemetery for pick-up by the public. Mulch will be available at no cost to residents of Hattiesburg and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

If neighbors would like to drop off trees earlier, they can be dropped off at the REthink REcycle – Stuff a Truck Event on Wednesday, December 27 and Thursday, December 28 at Ben McNair Center from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.