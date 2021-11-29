Hattiesburg’s African American Military Museum to host Christmas Open House

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The African American Military Museum in Hattiesburg will host the annual Christmas Open House on Saturday, December 11.

Guests can experience the following event features:

Christmas carolers

Holiday decorations

Light refreshments

Complimentary gift-wrap

Pictures with Santa

Tours of the museum

Guests are also encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to donate to the Toys for Tots annual toy drive.

The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at noon and close at 2:00 p.m.