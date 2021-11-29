Hattiesburg’s African American Military Museum to host Christmas Open House

Home for the Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Hattiesburg Convention Commission

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The African American Military Museum in Hattiesburg will host the annual Christmas Open House on Saturday, December 11.

Guests can experience the following event features:

  • Christmas carolers
  • Holiday decorations
  • Light refreshments
  • Complimentary gift-wrap
  • Pictures with Santa
  • Tours of the museum

Guests are also encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to donate to the Toys for Tots annual toy drive.

The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at noon and close at 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories