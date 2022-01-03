Haven’t thrown out your Christmas tree? Use these tips to do it safely

Discarded Christmas trees can still serve a number of useful purposes after the holidays. (Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) estimates that one-third of the country’s Christmas tree home fires occur in January.

NFPA leaders said Christmas trees dry out and become more flammable over time, which is why fresh Christmas trees cause more fires than artificial ones.

They recommend using your community’s recycling program if possible. They note that trees should not be left in garages or trucks. Use the following tips from NFPA to safely remove decorations from your tree:

Use the gripping area on the plug when unplugging electrical decorations. Pulling the cord from an electrical outlet, as this can harm the wire and insulation, increasing the risk of shock and electrical fires.

Inspect each line for damage before packing up light strings. Throw out any sets that have loose connections, broken sockets or cracked or bare wires.

Wrap each set of lights and put them in individual plastic bags. They can also be wrapped around a piece of cardboard.

Store electrical decorations in a dry place, away from children or pets where they will not be damaged by water or dampness.

More information about fire safety can be found here.