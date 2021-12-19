Hinds County seniors receive free food during Christmas giveaway

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Seniors in Hinds County were given free food for the holidays during a holiday food giveaway in Pocahontas.

Several organizations joined together on Saturday, December 18 to make the giveaway possible.

“We wanted to do something, and we’re going to focus on this. Community Action Committee was kind enough to join us. I have to really thank Chief Howard of the Pocahontas Volunteer Fire Department. Thank you to Molina Health Care, Tyson Foods and Kroger,” said Senator John Horhn.

This year made 29th anniversary of the giveaway.