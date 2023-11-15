BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

If you’ve been wanting a pair of Hoka shoes, now is the time to splurge

Whether you’re an avid runner or just someone who lives an active lifestyle, if you spend a lot of time on your feet, you know the importance of a good pair of shoes. Hoka running shoes have been a viral favorite online for some time now. If you’ve been waiting to splurge on a pair, now’s the time to buy. Nordstrom has tons of colors and styles already on sale ahead of Black Friday, with some up to 40% off.

But do Hokas live up to the hype? They’re more expensive than many pairs of running shoes, but BestReviews testers found that it’s for good reason. Their build, performance and overall quality put them head and shoulders above cheaper running shoes. Hokas’ sturdy construction makes them durable and long-lasting, yet they’re lightweight enough to be comfortable for indoor or outdoor running.

Shop this article: Anacapa Breeze Aero Low Breathable Trail Running Shoe, Challenger ATR 6 Trail Running Shoe, Stinson ATR 6 Running Shoe

What makes Hokas so good?

Hokas have midsoles packed with soft foam cushioning that makes them comfortable for long runs. The uppers are made from breathable fabrics and materials that keep your feet cool and dry. The outsoles are made from thick rubber that gives you great traction whether you run on concrete, asphalt or more rugged terrain.

The bottom line? Hokas’ cost means you’re making an investment, but their long-lasting durability and comfort make them worth it. And grabbing a pair on sale means you can get a great pair of running shoes at a great price.

Best Hoka running shoe deals for Black Friday

Anacapa Breeze Aero Low Breathable Trail Running Shoe

These trail running shoes for women are made with an extended heel for smooth strides on uneven terrain and thick outsoles for traction on wet and dry surfaces.

Challenger ATR 6 Trail Running Shoe

These hybrid running shoes for men can be used on smooth surfaces or for trail running — they provide superior traction and protection in a lightweight build.

Clifton L Sneaker

The Clifton for men is made for comfort and durability during all-day wear, no matter what activities you participate in.

Gender Inclusive Clifton L Sneaker

This gender-inclusive version of the Clifton sneaker blends lifestyle and performance for a comfortable, street-ready shoe that looks great in any setting.

Stinson ATR 6 Running Shoe

This is the sixth edition of one of Hoka’s legacy running shoes for women. It’s lightweight with an extra cushioned underfoot and a reinforced toe cap for extra comfort and protection, no matter where you run.

Mafate Speed 2 Sneaker

This running shoe for men has one of Hoka’s most versatile outsoles for superior tread on uneven and changing terrain.

Zinal Trail Running Shoe

This lightweight trail running shoe for women is made from recycled yarn in a breathable mesh construction that keeps feet cool, even on long runs.

Tecton X Running Shoe

The Tecton X running shoe for women is ultra-lightweight and built for maximum speed.

