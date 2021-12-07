Holiday donations needed for Children’s of Mississippi patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children’s of Mississippi leaders said there are holiday wish lists for toys and supplies for patients through Amazon and Walmart. Links to the wish lists can be found at umc.edu/inkinddonations.

“The easiest and most helpful way to support Children’s of Mississippi patients this holiday season is to shop online from our wish lists and have gifts shipped to the children’s hospital on the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) campus,” said Jen Hospodor, director of community development, annual giving and alumni engagement. “Contactless delivery keeps our donors and our patients safer.”

The Amazon and Walmart wish lists include “toys” and “needs” such as snacks for waiting families, clothing and personal care items.

The range of ages – birth to 18 years old – covered by Children’s of Mississippi care is reflected in the items on the wish lists. Baby dolls and Barbies, trucks and dinosaurs, activity books, art projects and personal care items are on the list.

While the wish lists note what’s needed by children’s hospital patients and their families, there are also items Children’s of Mississippi cannot accept. These include:

Wrapped donations or goodie bags

Gift cards

Used items, including those that are gently used, due to infection control policies

Religious items

Toy weapons

Violent video games and movies

Candy

Latex balloons

Riding toys such as bikes, scooters and pogo sticks that may not be appropriate for sick and injured children

Toy kitchen sets and toy appliances

Personal deliveries of gifts or donations directly to patients is not permitted. Deliveries from groups that cannot shop online are being scheduled on a case-by-case basis.

For questions about in-kind giving, call (601) 213-8054 or email inkinddonations@umc.edu.