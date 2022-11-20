JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Christmas holiday arrives at the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Jackson.

Saturday was the opening night of the “Very Merry Night,” which is part of the museum’s “Journey to the North Pole” exhibit. Dozens of families came out to take pictures with Santa, make miniature snowmen and to enjoy holiday candies with hot chocolate.

The museum is also decorated in lights, festive trees and scenes from the North Pole. Organizers said they had a great turn out Saturday, and they’re looking forward to spending the holiday season with their guests.

“We’ve got a train and two train cars, a North Pole post office, a reindeer soc, an ice-skating rink. We have the snowflake slide, which is a 75-foot fiberglass custom made slide that fits over our main staircase and will take you from the second floor to the ground floor of the museum. This is a perfect way to make lasting holiday memories with your family. We have wonderful activities for children from 0 to 12 years old. All kinds of fun things. We hope everyone will be able to come out and join us this holiday season,” said Emily Holf, the museum’s executive director.

The event will be held daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. until January 8. Admission is $10.