Holiday Market returning to Jackson this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Holiday Market is returning to the Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson. The event will be from September 17 to 19.

More than 125 merchants will be at the event and will have items for sale, including gourmet foods, unique gifts, fall home decor, and clothes.

General admission hours:

Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Admission is cash only. Children 12 and under will get in for free. Click here for more ticket information.