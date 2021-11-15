Holiday Open House to be held at Mississippi Museum Store

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Museum Store will open its doors for the Holiday Open House on November 20, 2021, for discounted holiday shopping, food sampling and more.

Guests can enjoy samples from Mississippi vendors, special sales prices on merchandise, artist/maker meet-and-greet opportunities and more. There will also be book signings, custom handwritten invitations and ornaments, complimentary gift wrapping and artisan-made items for Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa.

There will be a 10% discount on all merchandise and museum members will receive a 20% discount on store items.

This is a come-and-go, free event that will start at 11:00 a.m. and end at 4:00 p.m. at 222 North Street in Jackson.