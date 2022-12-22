ANGUILLA, Miss. (WJTV) – After recent severe storms hit Anguilla, the town is now in the process of trying to pick up the pieces just in time for the Christmas holiday.

On Thursday, there was a toy drive at the Town Hall where volunteers and officials gathered to give away bikes, toys, clothes and other things families need for the holiday season.

“This event was very important because most of the people are still sad and heartbroken by what happened with the storm. We thought that it was important to put some smiles on the families’ faces, especially the children,” said Jan Pearson, Mayor of Anguilla.

Surrounding towns donated many items to help make the holiday a little better for the storm victims.