JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Christmas won’t be canceled for many of Jackson’s youngest neighbors thanks to local schools and organizations who organized toy drives and other holiday giveaways.

The event was hosted at the Lanier High School (LHS) gymnasium on Friday, December 23. Nearly 300 families registered for the toy giveaway.

Families from the Georgetown, Shady Oaks and Virden Addition communities were onsite to receive gifts for children 12 years and under. Gifts included bikes and general supplies.

LHS Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) President Shlonda Washington shared that as part of the JPS Community School Initiative at Lanier, they were able to reach out to their feeder schools to get in touch with families in need.

“We were able to give them toys, car seats, and diapers. It’s just our way of building stronger bridges between schools and the community,” she said.

“It’s now that many of us realize this isn’t just a season. It’s a feeling with a reason for community to respond,” said Rosaline McCoy, Community Schools coordinator.

LHS Principal Dr. Valerie Bradley believes that as they continue to work diligently to create better outcomes for their children and those in the communities, events like these are what help to do just that.