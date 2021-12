NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Kitchen Bistro and Piano Bar and the Natchez Police Department are partnering to give away free turkeys and ham for Christmas.

Neighbors can visit the Natchez Police Station at 233 Davenport Road on Saturday, December 18 to receive a turkey or ham.

The giveaway begins at 2:00 p.m. and will continue until supplies last. Only one turkey or ham will be provided to each car.