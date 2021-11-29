Homestead for the Holidays to be held at Mississippi Ag Museum

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Museum will host the annual Homestead for the Holidays event on Thursday, December 9 and Friday, December 10.
Guests can enjoy the following event features:
- Have breakfast for dinner
- Listen to story time with Mrs. Clause
- Take photos with Santa and Rudolph
- See Small Town and agricultural demonstrations
- Experience Christmas during the early 1920s
- Take a carousel and train ride
- Hear live music
- Write a letter to Santa
- Shop the General Store and Mississippi-made products
Guests can also bring toys to donate to the “Log-A-Load for Kids” annual toy drive hosted by the Mississippi Loggers Association. Donations will be given to Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital.
The nights start at 5:00 p.m. and end at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $7 per person for ages three and up. The Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Museum is located at 1150 Lakeland Drive in Jackson.