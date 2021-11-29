Homestead for the Holidays to be held at Mississippi Ag Museum

The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum invites the public to enjoy an old-fashioned holiday celebration at the annual Homestead for the Holidays event on Thursday, December 9, and Friday, December 10, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Courtesy: MDAC)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Museum will host the annual Homestead for the Holidays event on Thursday, December 9 and Friday, December 10.

Guests can enjoy the following event features:

  • Have breakfast for dinner
  • Listen to story time with Mrs. Clause
  • Take photos with Santa and Rudolph
  • See Small Town and agricultural demonstrations
  • Experience Christmas during the early 1920s
  • Take a carousel and train ride
  • Hear live music
  • Write a letter to Santa
  • Shop the General Store and Mississippi-made products

Guests can also bring toys to donate to the “Log-A-Load for Kids” annual toy drive hosted by the Mississippi Loggers Association. Donations will be given to Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital.

The nights start at 5:00 p.m. and end at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $7 per person for ages three and up. The Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Museum is located at 1150 Lakeland Drive in Jackson.

