How to avoid a kitchen fire during Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with American Medical Response (AMR) said more kitchen fires happen on Thanksgiving Day than any other day of the year. They have 10 tips to prevent kitchen fires:
- Keep a Class K fire extinguisher handy in the kitchen. Class K extinguishers are made exclusively to put out fires involving cooking oil, grease and fat. For many other kinds of fires, Sanders and Peacock recommend putting a Class ABC extinguisher near the Class K.
- Know how to use the extinguishers. Learn online by searching for “PASS fire.”
- Be sure children stay three feet or more from hot appliances.
- Lock pets from the kitchen with a gate or put them in another room. They can be distracting and cause falls.
- Move cloth towels and mitts at least three feet from heat sources. It’s smart to use silicone mitts.
- Never leave the kitchen while the stove is on.
- Set a timer for each dish. Digital assistants such as Siri and Alexa can track times for multiple dishes.
- Cooks should wear short-sleeved or close-fitting shirts.
- Keep the lids for pots and pans handy. A lid can smother many small fires quickly. If a pot or pan has no lid, keep a cookie sheet close by.
- When you’re not holding the handle of pot or pan, turn the handle toward the back of the stove.