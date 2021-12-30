How to keep a New Year’s resolution

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – With the new year fast approaching, many are coming up with their 2022 New Year’s resolution.

Whether it’s eating better or saving money, some say resolutions are a fun way to try and better yourself.

Hitting the gym is one of the most common resolutions, but also one of the toughest.

Every year, gyms across the country see their memberships increase and their machines fill up as people try to better their health in the new year.

Traycee Green is the co-owner of Pure Platinum Health and Fitness in Lynn Haven, and she said she’s been preparing for the rush of people once school starts back on January 6.

“January is always a big push,” Green said. “January everybody jumps in with both feet, everybody loves to make new year’s resolutions so January is definitely an increase in personal training, group fitness, and generally just trying something new.”

While getting fit is a super common New Year’s resolution, it can also be one of the easiest to falter from.

“I think one of the most common mistakes is that they come in too hard,” Green said. “My number one saying is always don’t do something that you can’t do for life. For me, I can’t go without cheese so I’m not going to go without cheese, so for you, if it’s not an everyday thing that you can come five days a week, then start out five days a week. If it is right for you that you can come all the time two days a week, then that’s what you need to do. You need to start with two days a week and then build from there.”

Green added that finding the right gym makes a huge difference in your fitness journey.

“I think one of the best tips you can find is to find a gym family,” Green said. “Someplace that you feel comfortable and someplace that you want to go to because if you want to go it’s going to make all the difference in the world.”

‘Pure Platinum’ has also asked members to put off working out if they feel the slightest bit sick, and to stay home to protect themselves and others.