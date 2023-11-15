PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – With the holidays approaching, Pearl police are encouraging neighbors to keep their packages from falling into the hands of porch pirates.

With most delivery services leaving packages on the front porch, the boxes can be easy targets for thieves.

Pearl police said neighbors can follow these steps to keep their packages safe:

Know when your packages will arrive

Bring them in right away

If you won’t be at home, have a neighbor pick them up and hold them for you

If you see anything suspicious in your neighborhood, call 911 and officers will respond to check out the situation